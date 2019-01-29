Rams' Aqib Talib says media pushing idea Patriots' Rob Gronkowski isn't playing well

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib has a … let’s call it colorful way of talking at times.

During Monday’s Super Bowl LIII “Opening Night,” Talib was asked about one of his former teammates, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and the notion that Gronkowski’s play has dropped off precipitously over the last year.

In a word: no. In Talib’s words, well, we’ll let him tell it.

‘When was the last time you watched some tape?’

Los Angeles Rams CB Aqib Talib was his colorful self during Super Bowl “Opening Night.” (AP)

Wrapping up his 12th NFL season, Talib said this about Gronkowski:

“He looks great, man. He look like Gronk to me,” Talibsaid. “You see him in the playoffs last week? He hit my dawg ‘EB’ [Chiefs safety Eric Berry] up top. He’s Gronk.

“All the shots [about Gronkowski’s play], they’re coming from y’all. They don’t come from the guys watching the tape. If you watch the tape, you’d see. So, I don’t know if y’all really be watching the tape like that. When was the last time you watched some tape?”

The reporter responded that he does watch game film, but Talib wasn’t letting up.

“Do you watch it though? You probably be drunk during the game, be drinking.”

Gronkowski, wrapping up his ninth season, had six catches for 79 yards in the AFC title game, but his impact has always gone beyond the stat sheet thanks to his blocking.

Talib the receiver?

Talib and Tom Brady stopped by the NFL Network set during “Opening Night,” and Brady recalled Talib’s first day with New England, after the team acquired the corner in a trade with Tampa Bay.

“The day that we got him, I remember coach [Bill] Belichick brought him over to see if he could play receiver, after practice,” Brady said.

“He got me all excited — I thought I would have a receiver package, Tom would throw me passes,” Talib said. “So I can really say, I caught passes from Tom Brady.”

“He could have been as good a receiver as he is a corner,” Brady said when asked about Talib’s hands. “Heck of an athlete.”

