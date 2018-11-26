Rams' Talib designated to return from injured reserve

Omnisport
Out since September following ankle surgery, Aqib Talib is set to return to practice for the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams' Talib designated to return from injured reserve

Out since September following ankle surgery, Aqib Talib is set to return to practice for the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl contenders the Los Angeles Rams have been handed a boost as cornerback Aqib Talib has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The veteran was placed on IR in late September after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers when wide receiver Tyrell Williams fell on him after a catch. Talib immediately required surgery.

He will return to practice this week, with the Rams coming off their bye after an historic offensive showing last Monday in a 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Talib was acquired from the Denver Broncos in a trade this offseason. He registered six tackles and two pass breakups through three games before getting hurt.

The 32-year-old could return to face the Detroit Lions, who the 10-1 Rams visit in Week 13 on Sunday.

What to Read Next