Rams' Talib designated to return from injured reserve

Super Bowl contenders the Los Angeles Rams have been handed a boost as cornerback Aqib Talib has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The veteran was placed on IR in late September after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers when wide receiver Tyrell Williams fell on him after a catch. Talib immediately required surgery.

He will return to practice this week, with the Rams coming off their bye after an historic offensive showing last Monday in a 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Talib was acquired from the Denver Broncos in a trade this offseason. He registered six tackles and two pass breakups through three games before getting hurt.

The 32-year-old could return to face the Detroit Lions, who the 10-1 Rams visit in Week 13 on Sunday.