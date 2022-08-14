Rams have another FCS gem in undrafted Lance McCutcheon

The Los Angeles Rams know FCS wide receiver talent. They drafted Cooper Kupp out of Eastern Washington in the third round in 2017.

And in their opening game of the 2022 preseason Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers they may have found another gem.

Lance McCutcheon, an undrafted free agent from Montana State, caught two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion in the 29-22 win over the Bolts.

So, who is this Lance McCutcheon, he of the 5 catches for 87 yards in his NFL debut?

McCutcheon played college ball at Montana State. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder had 94 catches for 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns as a Bobcat.

McCutcheon had five 100-yard receiving games in 2021.

He was First Team All-Big Sky last year, averaging 81.3 yards per game off 1,219 yards and 19.3 yards per catch, leading the league.

What he isn’t is related to former great Rams RB Lawrence McCutcheon.

McCutcheon spoke to Montanasports.com about being in the same wide receivers room as 2021 receiving Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl MVP Kupp.

“You know, I’m sitting in the back and I’m looking around,” he said. “I’ve got Cooper [Kupp] in front of me, Matthew Stafford in the front row. The first two days I was a little star-struck. It was a little surreal for me, but we got good with it. Now they’re just my teammates.”

McCutcheon said Kupp has been incredibly supportive.

“Since day one, Cooper has been awesome,” McCutcheon told Montaasports.com. “The first day he came and introduced himself to me and said, ‘If you ever have any questions or anything just let me know I’m always here to help you,’ and he helped me every single day whether it was with the plays or the routes.”

The Rams have Kupp, Van Jefferson, and free-agent signee Allen Robinson among others in the WR room. The specter of another free agent, Odell Beckham Jr., looms.

After his performance against the Chargers, McCutcheon has made a statement that he belongs among the group when the regular season starts.

The highlight reel:

I'm as surprised as anyone but it appears Lance McCutcheon is the next Megatron — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 14, 2022

