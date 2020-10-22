Rams’ announce uniform combination for Week 7 vs. Bears

Look good, feel good, play good. That’s the hope for the Rams heading into Week 7 as they gear up for the Chicago Bears, who they will face on Monday Night Football.

We already knew they would be wearing their royal jerseys based on their previously released uniform schedule, but it wasn’t clear if they’d match them with royal or yellow pants. On Thursday, the team announced it will wear yellow pants for the second time this season against the Bears, which fans have come to love as the Rams’ best combination.

The Rams first wore their yellow pants at home against the Giants in Week 4.





It’s not hard to see which pants Rams fans prefer. Just look at the replies to the tweet, with a large contingent of fans calling for the team to never wear its blue pants again.

burn them blue pants they a curse — 🤍 NFC East Champions (@PrimeLBJ) October 22, 2020





Yeah these are 🔥🔥🔥🔥

But please never the blue pants again — Steven🐝🤘🏼 (@HiStevenHere) October 22, 2020





YES — TotteKaiju (@El_Kaiju) October 22, 2020









The Rams have worn three different uniform combinations this season. Here’s how their record breaks down while wearing each look.

Bone : 3-0

: 3-0 All blue : 0-2

: 0-2 Blue and yellow: 1-0

Kickoff for Rams-Bears is set for 8:15 on Monday night, with ESPN carrying the game. It’s the Rams’ third prime time game of the season already.