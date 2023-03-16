The Rams announced a two-year deal with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

He started 13 games in 2022, seeing action on a career-high 704 offensive snaps. Shelton played multiple spots on the offensive line, including right guard and center.

He has appeared in 56 regular-season games with 15 starts, playing 935 snaps in his NFL career. Shelton also has played six postseason contests and was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship team.

Shelton originally signed with the Rams off the Cardinals’ practice squad in September 2019.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington.

Rams announce two-year deal with Coleman Shelton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk