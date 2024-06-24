Rams announce training camp schedule with 8 open practices at Loyola Marymount

In just one month, the Los Angeles Rams will be back on the practice field for training camp. After a productive offseason program that featured a few weeks of OTAs and minicamp, the Rams are preparing to kick things into a higher gear next month at Loyola Marymount University – a new location for training camp this year.

On Monday, the Rams announced the dates of their eight open practices at LMU, which begin on July 25. The final practice will be held on Aug. 3 before the team breaks camp and heads to their new facility in Woodland Hills for the rest of the year.

Practices on July 25, 27, 29 and 30 will begin at 4:40 p.m. PT, as will their final two practices on Aug. 1 and 3. The other two practices on July 26 and 31 will start at 11:40 p.m. PT.

There will be a fan zone open at camp, as well as a free play field where there will be “skills and drills” and flag football games. Food trucks and concession stands will also be onsite at LMU.

The Rams are also planning giveaways each day, ranging from sunglasses to schedule magnets.

For more information on training camp, visit the Rams’ official site.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire