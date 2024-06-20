Rams announce training camp report date

As the Rams prepare for what is sure to be another grueling and yet rewarding training camp, the team announced July 23 as the day that both rookies and veterans will report to camp.

The Rams’ 2024 training camp will be held at Loyola Marymount University, located in Westchester, Los Angeles.

Rams players (rookies and vets) will report to training camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 23 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) June 18, 2024

An offseason of peace so far, there are zero expected player holdouts. The 2024 rookie class will have an opportunity to shine as the team has scheduled four joint practices this summer with the three teams they’ll play against in the preseason: the Chargers, Cowboys and Texans.

