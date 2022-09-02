Rams announce team captains for 2022, including Bobby Wagner

With less than a week until kickoff against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams have named their team captains for the 2022 season. Matthew Stafford, of course, is a captain again in his second year with the Rams.

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are captains this season, too; they were all voted captains in 2021. Newcomer Bobby Wagner was voted a captain in his first season with the Rams, hardly a surprise for the All-Pro linebacker. Rob Havenstein is the sixth and final captain, his first time being voted one.

The loss of Andrew Whitworth, a perennial captain in Los Angeles, hurts the locker room. Johnny Hekker and Robert Woods were both captains last season, as well, but are no longer in Los Angeles. However, there’s no lack of leadership on this team.

That’s very evident with the current group of captains.

Rams 2022 captains: Matthew Stafford

Cooper Kupp

Rob Havenstein Aaron Donald

Bobby Wagner

Jalen Ramsey — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire