Todd Gurley isn’t the only big-name player with whom the Rams are parting ways. The Rams also are releasing linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced.

He was due a $2 million roster bonus.

Matthews was scheduled to make $3.75 million in base salary and count $5.75 million against the salary cap after signing a two-year, $9.25 million deal last offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Matthews, 33, started 13 games in his only season in Los Angeles after 10 seasons with the Packers. He missed three games with a broken jaw.

He made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups in 2019.

In his 11-year career, Matthews has 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, 130 tackles for loss and 200 quarterback hits.

Rams announce release of Clay Matthews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk