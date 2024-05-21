Rams announce new location for training camp in 2024

For the first time since moving to California in 2016, the Los Angeles Rams will have a new location for training camp. With the New Orleans Saints taking over UC Irvine, the Rams are changing things up for 2024.

The team announced on Tuesday that camp will be held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif.

Loyola Marymount is about an hour away from the Rams’ headquarters in Thousand Oaks, compared to the two hours away that UC Irvine was from Cal Lutheran. Fans will still be allowed to attend practices this summer, though the dates of those practices are still to be announced.

“We are thrilled to team with our partner LMU to bring Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union to the heart of Los Angeles,” said team president Kevin Demoff in a statement. “Our organization constantly looks to evolve our operations, and calling LMU home for these few weeks presents incredible opportunities for this new chapter of Rams Training Camp. We look forward to bringing Rams fans and the LMU community together with our players and coaches as they prepare to compete for another championship.”

The Rams will be stationed at LMU for nearly three weeks, with the team staying on campus in the residence halls. It’s a change of scenery but one the Rams are excited about after spending the last seven years (2020 was held at Cal Lutheran due to COVID) at UC Irvine for their annual training camp setup.

