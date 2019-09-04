Rams announce Jared Goff deal

The Rams’ deal with Jared Goff is official.

The team announced a a four-year extension Tuesday night. It will keep the former No. 1 overall pick under contract through the 2024 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL said the four-year deal is worth $134 million, with a record $110 million guaranteed.

Goff has 9,581 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. His 94.7 passer rating ranks ninth among the league’s active passers.

He has proved the Rams right and now earned their long-term commitment.

Since Sean McVay took over as the Rams’ head coach in 2017, Goff has gone 24-8 with two trips to the postseason and a Super Bowl appearance. The Rams are among the favorites in the NFC for Super Bowl LIV this season, too.