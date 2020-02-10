Rams announce hirings of Kevin O’Connell, Brandon Staley, John Bonamego

The Rams announced their new coordinators Monday, making official the hirings of Kevin O’Connell, Brandon Staley and John Bonamego.

The team will hold an introductory press conference Wednesday.

O’Connell, 34, will serve as offensive coordinator after spending the previous three seasons with Washington. He worked his way up from quarterbacks coach in 2017 to offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Rams did not have an offensive coordinator last season with head coach Sean McVay doing double duty.

Staley, 37, replaces Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator. He joins the Rams after spending last season as the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach.

Bonamego, 56, arrives in Los Angeles after spending last season in his second stint as the Lions’ special teams coordinator. He replaces John Fassel, who left to join Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas.