Rams announce full coaching staff for 2023 season, including 10 new hires

After Sean McVay announced his return as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, he quickly began assembling his staff for the 2023 season. It was a long process, with Les Snead saying McVay was hiring coaches as recently as last week, but the Rams finalized their staff on Thursday.

They announced their full team of coaches, which includes 10 new hires: Jimmy Lake, Mike LaFleur, Andrew Carter, Joe Coniglio, Mike Harris, Aubrey Pleasant, Nick Caley, Ryan Wendell, Ron Gould and Chase Blackburn.

Five returning coaches will also have new roles with the Rams in 2023: Chris Beake will be the secondary coach, Chris Shula is the LBs and pass rush coordinator, K.J. Black is an offensive assistant, Zak Kromer is the assistant O-line coach and Jake Peetz is the pass game specialist.

Lake’s role wasn’t previously disclosed but he’ll take over as the assistant head coach with Thomas Brown gone. Below is the full coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire