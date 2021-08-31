Rams announce final roster cuts, including Micah Kiser and Justin Lawler

The Los Angeles Rams began trimming their roster on Monday afternoon when they waived six players in the first round of cuts. They continued sifting through the 74 players remaining on Tuesday, finally setting their initial 53-man roster just before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Below is the list of the first six players cut by the Rams on Monday.

DB Brontae Harris

WR Jeremiah Haydel

G Jeremiah Kolone

G Jordan Meredith

DB Donovan Olumba

DB Troy Warner

And here are the players they waived on Tuesday to get their roster down to 53. They also placed Coleman Shelton on the reserve/COVID-19 list and traded Corey Bojorquez to the Packers.

There aren’t any huge surprises on the list, and you’ll notice Johnny Hekker’s name isn’t on it. He made the team over Bojorquez after restructuring his contract.

Xavier Jones was waived/injured, which means he can revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. He would miss the 2021 season in that case, however.