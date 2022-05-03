Rams announce dates of rookie minicamp

After adding eight players in the 2022 NFL draft and a bunch more as undrafted free agents, the Los Angeles Rams will have their rookies in the building relatively soon. The NFL announced dates for every team’s rookie minicamp and the Rams will hold theirs in less than two weeks on May 13-15.

The Rams will then progress right into OTAs on May 16, which will run through June 3. Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 7-9 before the team breaks for summer until training camp.

Rookie Minicamp: May 13-15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

The Rams usually use their rookie minicamp as an opportunity to onboard their first-year players, getting them in the building and acclimated to the NFL. They could still do some on-field work, but more likely, the Rams will have their rookies get ready for life as a pro off the field.