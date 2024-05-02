Rams announce dates of 2024 rookie minicamp
Rams players have already taken the field for offseason workouts, and it won’t be long before the team’s rookies join the veterans for practices. On Thursday, the team announced the dates of its rookie minicamp, which is only two days long.
The Rams will hold a rookie minicamp from May 10-11, making them one of eight teams holding their rookie camp during those two days. Some teams will hold three-day camps, while the Bengals will only have a one-day session.
The Rams added 10 rookies in the draft, as well as 16 after the draft concluded. They’ll all be battling to make the 53-man roster this season and they’ll get a chance to make a first impression during the two-day minicamp this month.
The @NFL has released the 2024 offseason workout program dates.
Check out your team's schedule for offseason workouts and minicamps: https://t.co/GLVptLbW2X pic.twitter.com/aHYUdcJsYu
— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) May 2, 2024
As a reminder, below are the Rams’ 10 draft picks from this year.
Round 1, No. 19: OLB Jared Verse, Florida State
Round 2, No. 39: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
Round 3, No. 83: RB Blake Corum, Michigan
Round 3, No. 99: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Round 5, No. 154: OLB Brennan Jackson, Washington State
Round 6, No. 196: DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
Round 6, No. 209: K Joshua Karty, Stanford
Round 6, No. 213: WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
Round 6, No. 217: OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
Round 7, No. 254: OL KT Leveston, Kansas State