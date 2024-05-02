Rams announce dates of 2024 rookie minicamp

Rams players have already taken the field for offseason workouts, and it won’t be long before the team’s rookies join the veterans for practices. On Thursday, the team announced the dates of its rookie minicamp, which is only two days long.

The Rams will hold a rookie minicamp from May 10-11, making them one of eight teams holding their rookie camp during those two days. Some teams will hold three-day camps, while the Bengals will only have a one-day session.

The Rams added 10 rookies in the draft, as well as 16 after the draft concluded. They’ll all be battling to make the 53-man roster this season and they’ll get a chance to make a first impression during the two-day minicamp this month.

The @NFL has released the 2024 offseason workout program dates. Check out your team's schedule for offseason workouts and minicamps: https://t.co/GLVptLbW2X pic.twitter.com/aHYUdcJsYu — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) May 2, 2024

As a reminder, below are the Rams’ 10 draft picks from this year.

Round 1, No. 19: OLB Jared Verse, Florida State

Round 2, No. 39: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Round 3, No. 83: RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Round 3, No. 99: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Round 5, No. 154: OLB Brennan Jackson, Washington State

Round 6, No. 196: DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

Round 6, No. 209: K Joshua Karty, Stanford

Round 6, No. 213: WR Jordan Whittington, Texas

Round 6, No. 217: OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Round 7, No. 254: OL KT Leveston, Kansas State

