Rams announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for 2024

The Los Angeles Rams will welcome a few new coaches to the sideline at OTAs and minicamp this spring and summer. As part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, the Rams will have four additional coaches from now until the end of minicamp on June 12.

The Rams announced their four coaching fellows on Tuesday: C.J. Cox (outside linebackers), Jamil Douglas (offensive line), Will Blackmon (defensive backs), Kwesi Drake (defensive line). In order for someone to be eligible for the coaching fellowship, he must be a former NFL player or have coaching experience in high school, college or a spring league like the UFL.

Cox is going into his first season as UAB’s safeties coach after previously coaching at Kent State. Douglas is a former NFL lineman who was a fourth-round pick in 2015, playing in 50 regular-season games in his career.

Blackmon is another former NFL player, spending 10 years in the league with the Packers, Giants, Jaguars and Washington. Lastly, Drake coaches at Jones College as the defensive line coach and he also worked in law enforcement for 16 years.

