The new NFL stadium in Inglewood was supposed to open in July, with a Taylor Swift concert. That event has been postponed. The first football game to be played there has not.

The Rams announced on Wednesday their preseason schedule, which begins with an unofficial christening of SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 14. That night, the Saints will visit the new venue.

The Rams play three of their preseason games at home, given that they “visit” the Chargers the following Saturday, August 22. After hosting the Broncos on Saturday, August 29, the Rams wrap up their preseason with a short trip to Las Vegas for a game against the Raiders, in their new stadium.

The announcement, which includes an invitation to buy tickets for the games, acknowledges the possiblity that the games won’t proceed, or that fans won’t be present: “If games are cancelled or played without spectators, any tickets purchased directly from the Rams or through Ticketmaster for Rams home games will be refunded within 30 days of cancellation or decision to play without spectators.”

So fans who buy tickets to the game will get their money back. From now through 30 days after a decision that would make the tickets moot is made, those purchases become, like all tickets bought to game that may not be played this season, an interest-free loan for the team.

Rams announce August 14 opening of SoFi Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk