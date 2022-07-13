Rams announce additional details, giveaways for 2022 training camp

The Los Angeles Rams will be starting their training camp festivities soon, and fans will have plenty to do besides watch practices. With a couple of weeks to go until training camp begins, the Rams have released some additional details and giveaways on the days that fans can attend.

The Rams are set to begin their training camp on July 29 at UC Irvine, where the team has held training camp since 2017. On the weekend that training camp gets underway for Los Angeles, the Rams will be having a season ticket member appreciation day and a Vamos Rams Day.

Then, later in the second week, the Rams will hold a day for military veterans and first responders, a day for kids, and they will host a celebrity flag football game on Friday. To finish up training camp, legends of the franchise will take center stage while the Rams will conclude their training camp with a countdown to kickoff event ahead of the start of preseason.

So if you’re someone that is planning on making it out to training camp this year, the Rams will have plenty of events and giveaways for you to take part in.