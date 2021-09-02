Rams announce 8 team captains, including Jordan Fuller and Matthew Stafford

Looking at the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster, there’s no lack of leaders on this team. That’s evident in their choices for this year’s captains, of which there are eight.

The Rams announced the eight captains on social media Wednesday night and while there were some obvious choices, there are also three first-team captains in Los Angeles. The captains are as follows:

Introducing your 2021 LA Rams team captains. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rCOrMT13Xo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 2, 2021

Ramsey and Fuller are first-year captains, as is Stafford with the Rams. Stafford was a captain previously with the Lions, but this is his first season in L.A. and it’s no surprise he was voted a captain.

Hekker, Donald, Kupp, Whitworth and Woods have all been captains with the Rams before.

It’s a somewhat balanced split between each phase of the team, with four on offense, three on defense and one on special teams.