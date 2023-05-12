Rams announce 3-game preseason schedule, all against AFC West teams
Before the Los Angeles Rams begin their regular-season slate on Sept. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll play three preseason games. They announced their preseason schedule, which features two home games and a total of three contests against AFC West foes – a common trend for the Rams since moving to Los Angeles.
Here’s how their preseason schedule looks.
This is the exact same preseason slate the Rams had in 2021 when they went 0-3 against the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers. We all know how the regular season and playoffs went, though, so it’s not as if their winless preseason had a negative effect on them.
The Rams never play their starters in the preseason so don’t expect to see Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Aaron Donald until Week 1 of the regular season. But with so many potential young starters on this team, we’ll see a lot of rookies and second-year players on the field this summer.
