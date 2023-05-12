Rams announce 3-game preseason schedule, all against AFC West teams

Before the Los Angeles Rams begin their regular-season slate on Sept. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll play three preseason games. They announced their preseason schedule, which features two home games and a total of three contests against AFC West foes – a common trend for the Rams since moving to Los Angeles.

Here’s how their preseason schedule looks.

Aug. 12 vs. Chargers – 6 p.m. PT Aug. 19 vs. Raiders – 6 p.m. PT Aug. 26 at Broncos – 6 p.m. PT

This is the exact same preseason slate the Rams had in 2021 when they went 0-3 against the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers. We all know how the regular season and playoffs went, though, so it’s not as if their winless preseason had a negative effect on them.

The Rams never play their starters in the preseason so don’t expect to see Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Aaron Donald until Week 1 of the regular season. But with so many potential young starters on this team, we’ll see a lot of rookies and second-year players on the field this summer.

