Rams announce 2022 season awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year and more

The Los Angeles Rams still have one game left to play, but with the season just about over, they announced recipients of this year’s awards. They handed out honors for team MVP, Rookie of the Year, a sportsmanship award and an Ed Block Courage Award to four different players, recognizing their efforts and play on and off the field.

With so many veterans and key players getting hurt throughout the year, the choice for MVP was fairly obvious: Bobby Wagner. In his first season with the Rams, he was voted the team’s top player, a huge honor for the former Seahawks linebacker.

Below is the complete list of award-winners for the Rams this year.

MVP: Bobby Wagner

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Wagner has been terrific all season and he should’ve been voted a Pro Bowler, coming into Week 18 with 133 total tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He’s started every game and played 99% of the defensive snaps, leading the Rams as the signal caller on that side of the ball.

The defense has had its share of ups and downs, especially with Aaron Donald missing significant time, but Wagner has been a steady presence in the middle of the field keeping everything together.

Rookie of the Year: Cobie Durant

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Durant has only started one game and played on defense only once before Week 13, but he’s been a stud in the last five games. On the year, Durant has three interceptions, 18 tackles and five passes defensed, leading the NFL with 151 interception return yards despite only playing defensive snaps in six games.

The Rams suffered a bunch of injuries at cornerback, including to Durant himself, but he’s risen to the occasion late in the year as the team’s nickel defender.

Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award: Rob Havenstein

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

Havenstein is a favorite in the Rams locker room, being voted a captain for the first time this year. This award is given to the player “who best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic, and commitment to teammates,” which shows how beloved he is by his teammates. Havenstein is the only offensive lineman to start every game this year, displaying qualities as a leader now that Andrew Whitworth is no longer on the team.

Story continues

Ed Block Courage Award: Jordan Fuller

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller had surgery on his ankle in the offseason and missed time throughout the summer, but he returned in time to play in Week 1. Unfortunately, he injured his hamstring in Week 4 and has been unable to return since. This award goes to the player “who is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage,” which Fuller certainly is. He was voted a captain in his second season as a pro last year, an impressive feat as a sixth-round pick. And though he wasn’t a captain this season, he’s unquestionably a leader in the locker room.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire