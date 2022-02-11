Rams Andrew Whitworth makes stirring speech after winning Walter Payton Man of the Year
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andrew WhitworthAmerican football player, offensive lineman
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth captured the NFL’s highest honor. the Walter Payton Man of the Year.
He made an incredible speech that is well worth watching after receiving the award.
“Keep investing in each other. And lead with your heart.”@RamsNFL OT Andrew Whitworth delivers a moving #WPMOY acceptance speech. (by @Nationwide) pic.twitter.com/Y3GWKnNx1s
— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022
Well done.