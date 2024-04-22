Rams among teams showing most interest in Tennessee CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

After signing Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams no longer need to force a pick on a cornerback in the draft. They can wait for the right player to come to them, whether it’s on Day 2 or 3.

Tennessee cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally is one player the Rams could be targeting late in the draft, showing interest in him during the pre-draft process. Jeudy-Lally spoke to Justin Melo of The Draft Network and said the Rams are among the teams showing the most interest in him, along with the Titans and Eagles.

I’ve spoken with the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive backs coach as well. I’ve spoken with the Philadelphia Eagles quite a bit as well. It’s been a fun process. Those three teams have probably shown the most interest, but you never know what’s going to happen on draft day.

Jeudy-Lally has good size at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds but he doesn’t have elite speed after running a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash. He spent time at Vanderbilt and BYU before landing at Tennessee for the 2023 season where he had one interception and four tackles for a loss in 13 games.

