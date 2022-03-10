Rams will allow Troy Reeder to hit free agency

Rams linebacker Troy Reeder will get the chance to test free agency.

Reeder, who was a restricted free agent, will not be tendered by the Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s a bit of a surprise, given that Reeder started 10 games last season and was the player who wore the green dot on his helmet as the defensive play caller for part of the playoffs. But the Rams apparently think they can risk letting him walk.

Reeder joined the rams as an undrafted rookie out of Delaware in 2019. In three seasons he has played in all 49 games with 25 starts.

