Rams' Allen Robinson to undergo season-ending foot surgery, per Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams’ already-injured roster has suffered another blow.

Receiver Allen Robinson will undergo season-ending surgery for a stress fracture in the navicular bone of his foot, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Sunday evening.

The navicular bone is a curved bone that connects to the lower part of the ankle joint, per Healthline. It is one of five midfoot bones, per WebMD, and the source of its break is most often a stress fracture. “Severe fractures,” per WebMD, sometimes require surgery.

“He was having some soreness in his foot,” McVay said. “We tried to inject it and see if he could push through and then when he ended up getting a CT scan, it revealed something that’s going to prevent him from being available the rest of the year.

“That’s another tough loss for us.”

McVay said the Rams learned of Robinson’s surgery directive Friday after practice.

Robinson was one of two Rams receivers with multiple receiving touchdowns in an offensively challenged season. He’d compiled 339 yards (third) and three touchdowns (second) in 10 games, improving as the season elapsed from averaging 21.4 yards per game in the first five contests to 46.4 in the next five.

Robinson signed as a free agent with Los Angeles this season after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars followed by four more with the Chicago Bears. He’s caught 528 passes for 6,748 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career, leading the league with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2015.

The Rams’ top receiver, Cooper Kupp, underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain two weeks ago and is expected to miss four to six more weeks, per ESPN.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was also unavailable Sunday — and could be for the rest of the season, ESPN reported — with a neck strain and a second stint in concussion protocol.

The Rams lost 26-10 on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs.