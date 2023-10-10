Rams agree to trade receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson catches a touchdown pass while defended by Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season. Jefferson was traded to the Falcons on Tuesday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The season is only five games old and the Rams traded another player Tuesday from their 2020 draft class.

Receiver Van Jefferson, 27, was the latest to go in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams also sent a seventh round pick in the 2025 draft to the Falcons and received a sixth round pick in the same draft.

Jefferson joins running back Cam Akers as former second round picks that were traded. The Rams sent Akers to the Minnesota Vikings after their second game.

Jefferson went into training camp as the presumptive No. 2 receiver behind star Cooper Kupp. When Kupp went on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, Jefferson’s role appeared on track to grow even more.

But rookie Puka Nacua emerged as the Rams’ No. 1 receiver, with Tutu Atwell also getting many targets.

Jefferson struggled early, dropping passes in the first two games. He did deliver with a long reception against the Cincinnati Bengals and a clutch fourth-down catch against the Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 3 and 4.

On Sunday, however, Jefferson was the odd man out in a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Sofi Stadium. He played only two snaps, and was not targeted.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Jefferson‘s role was a result of the flow of the game and not reflective of how the team viewed him.

Jefferson leaves the Rams with 101 career receptions for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came on the Super Bowl championship team in 2021-22, starting 17 games and finishing with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

