Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for 3rd-rounder, TE Hunter Long

The Los Angeles Rams have found a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they’re trading Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The third-rounder will be the 77th overall selection, which comes eight slots after the Rams’ own pick at No. 69.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources: 🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. 🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long. Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

