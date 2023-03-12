Breaking news:

Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for 3rd-rounder, TE Hunter Long

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams have found a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they’re trading Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The third-rounder will be the 77th overall selection, which comes eight slots after the Rams’ own pick at No. 69.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

