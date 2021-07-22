Rams agree to terms on rookie deal with 3rd-rounder Ernest Jones

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
We’re about three months removed from the 2021 NFL draft, and the Los Angeles Rams are just now getting their second pick under contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Rams have agreed to terms with third-round rookie Ernest Jones.

Jones was selected 103rd overall out of South Carolina and is expected to play a role this season as a rookie at inside linebacker. He’s not the rangiest linebacker or the most explosive player, but he’s smart and plays the run well, which is an area where the Rams needed help.

According to Over The Cap, Jones’ contract is expected to be worth about $4.8 million for four years, with a signing bonus of $840,616.

