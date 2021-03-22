Rams agree to terms with former Washington, Eagles WR DeSean Jackson

Rams agree to terms with ex-WFT, Eagles WR DeSean Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

DeSean Jackson is headed home.

The 34-year-old wide receiver, who starred at Long Beach Poly High School just south of Los Angeles, has agreed to terms to sign with the Rams, the team announced on Sunday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Jackson joins a loaded wide receiver room in Los Angeles that features Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Jackson will likely fill the void of Josh Reynolds, the Rams' No. 3 wide receiver, who is a free agent. The club also has second-year pro Van Jefferson in the mix, who showed lots of promise as a rookie last season.

In Los Angeles, Jackson reunites with Rams head coach Sean McVay from their time together in Washington. McVay served as the Washington Football Team offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, all three seasons that Jackson was a member of the Burgundy and Gold.

Jackson had spent the past two seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the same franchise that drafted him in 2010 and where he spent the first five years of his career. The wideout has dealt with multiple injuries over the past two seasons. Jackson's return to Philadelphia did not go as both sides had hoped.