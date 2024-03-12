Rams agree to terms with a familiar face to help secondary

After two seasons in Jacksonville, cornerback Darious Williams will be back in a Rams uniform next season. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Rams.

The remaking of the team’s secondary began Tuesday when the team agreed to terms with Williams, who played for the Rams from 2018 to 2021, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person requested anonymity because deals cannot become official until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday.

Williams, who turns 31 next month, played the last two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, Williams intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown. He was released last week.

Williams joins a cornerback group that includes third-year pros Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant and second-year pro Tre Tomlinson. Ahkello Witherspoon, who played last season on a veteran-minimum contract, is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Williams is the third addition to a team coming off a 10-7 season. The Rams agreed to terms Monday with guard Jonah Jackson and tight end Colby Parkinson.

