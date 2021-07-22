With rookies about to report to training camp, the Rams have taken care of one piece of business.

Third-round linebacker Ernest Jones has agreed to terms on his standard rookie deal, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones was an inside linebacker at South Carolina, where he played 26 career games. He recorded 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and a pair of interceptions in college.

With Jones in the fold, Los Angeles now has all of its 2021 draft picks under contract. Fourth-round selection Jacob Harris was the last rookie before Jones to ink his deal, which happened in early June.

Rams agree to terms with Ernest Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk