Rams agree to terms with 9 undrafted free agents, including two offensive linemen

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
After making nine picks in the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams doubled their haul of rookies after the draft concluded. The team announced on Saturday night that it has agreed to terms with nine undrafted free agents, two of which are offensive linemen.

There are also three safeties, one edge rusher, two wide receivers and a defensive tackle in the group, filling some of the team’s remaining needs. It’s unclear how many spots the Rams have left on their 90-man roster, but the addition of 18 incoming rookies this weekend will certainly provide some youth and competition to the team.

Here’s the full list of undrafted signees by the Rams.

Iowa State WR Landen Akers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa OT Alaric Jackson

Pittsburgh S Paris Ford

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Merrimack S Jovan Grant

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas State WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Boston College OLB Max Roberts

Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force DT George Silvanic

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

BYU S Troy Warner

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

