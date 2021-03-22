Rams agree to deal with WR DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have signed their first outside free agent of the offseason, and it’s a familiar face for Sean McVay. The team announced Sunday night that it has agreed to terms with wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Details of the contract were not immediately available.

Jackson, 34, is a Long Beach native, so this is a homecoming for the veteran free agent. He played high school ball at Long Beach Poly and attended Cal in college before being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 draft.

Jackson and McVay were both in Washington together from 2014-2016. In 2019, Jackson said he wanted a chance to play for McVay again, and now he’ll get that opportunity.

Though he’s only played eight games in the last two seasons, he’s still a legitimate deep threat and possesses plenty of speed. He’s led the NFL in yards per reception four times, including in 2018 with the Bucs (18.9).