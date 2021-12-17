Rams add Von Miller, eight others to COVID-19 reserve list

The Rams, like the Browns and the Washington Football Team, have as many of their big-name players on the COVID-19 list as they have on their roster.

The team added nine more players to the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Linebacker Von Miller is among those who tested positive for the virus. Miller, who has asthma, was one of the first NFL players to test positive for COVID-19 in 2020. He learned of his diagnosis in April 2020 after developing a cough.

He has said he dropped 15 pounds after losing his taste and smell and struggled to work out for a few weeks.

The Rams also placed offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr., defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr., offensive guard Bobby Evans, defensive back Jake Gervase, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive back Kareem Orr, linebacker Troy Reeder and linebacker Christian Rozeboom on the COVID-19 reserve list.

That gives them 25 players on the COVID list, including Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr.

