Rams add versatile LB, fast-rising CB in 3-round mock draft

With three picks in the first three rounds, the Los Angeles Rams shouldn’t have much trouble addressing some of their biggest needs in the draft next week. Whether they go with a pass rusher, offensive lineman, cornerback or defensive lineman, the Rams should get better rather quickly in the draft.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire hit on three of the team’s primary needs in his latest three-round mock draft, beginning with a versatile linebacker in Round 2 and a fast-rising corner in the third.

Farrar has the Rams selecting Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders at No. 36, followed by Syracuse tackle Matthew Bergeron and Kansas State corner Julius Brents at No. 69 and 77, respectively. It may not seem wise for the Rams to take an off-ball linebacker with their first pick, even with Bobby Wagner gone, but Sanders is more than just that.

He can run, cover, hit and even rush the passer off the edge, bringing excellent size (6-4, 235) and athleticism to the second level of the defense. He drew a comparison to Tremaine Edmunds from draft expert Lance Zierlein, too.

Bergeron played tackle in college and could stick there in the NFL, but teams will also view him as a guard at the next level. He doesn’t necessarily have the length of a prototypical tackle, being 6-5 with 33.75-inch arms, which is why he may fit better at guard.

Brents is the real steal of this haul for the Rams. He’s a prospect who teams reportedly view as a potential late-first-round pick, which would seemingly put him in play for the Rams at No. 36. Getting him with the 77th overall pick would be a massive value, landing the 6-foot-3 corner with elite athleticism and explosiveness.

The Rams would probably be thrilled with this start to their draft, addressing three big needs with potential Day 1 starters.

