Rams add two defenders and a RB in Kiper-McShay three-round mock draft

With just over a week to go, ESPN’s two draft gurus teamed up for a three-round mock. Mel Kiper and Todd McShay alternated picks in the first three rounds, projecting which players will be drafted by which teams in the top 102 selections.

The Rams have three picks in the top 100, so McShay and Kiper give us a good indication of which direction they think Los Angeles will go. It’s no surprise that they have the Rams taking two defenders with their first two picks, but they don’t address a major need at No. 77.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ picks in the McShay-Kiper mock.

36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, OLB, Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of mock drafts have the Rams taking Anudike-Uzomah at No. 36 and it wouldn’t shock anyone if he’s the pick next week. He’s an athletic pass rusher who bends well around the edge, making him a viable replacement for Leonard Floyd at outside linebacker.

He had 8.5 sacks last season and 11 in 2021, totaling 25.5 tackles for a loss in those two years, as well. The Rams need pass rushers around Aaron Donald and Anudike-Uzomah would be a great start.

Here’s McShay’s breakdown of the pick:

The Rams didn’t have a first-round pick, so their draft begins here with a speed rusher off the edge. Los Angeles has needs all over the place, but the lack of support for Aaron Donald in the front seven is pretty concerning. Anudike-Uzomah should provide immediate help.

69. Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This pick was made by Kiper, addressing another need on defense. He has the Rams selecting versatile defensive back Jartavius Martin in Round 3, bolstering a secondary that lost four starters this offseason: Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp and David Long Jr.

Martin has played cornerback and safety and could line up at either spot in the NFL, so the Rams will have some options if they do select him in the draft. He had seven interceptions and three forced fumbles in five seasons at Illinois.

Story continues

The Rams have completely redone their secondary this offseason, but they still have a ways to go. This is not the best safety class, but Martin is my third-ranked player at the position. He played a bunch of corner snaps last season, but I see him as more of a center fielder in the NFL.

77. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers and Kyren Williams are penciled in as the top two running backs in 2023, but there’s room for help in the backfield. It’s just that the Rams drafting a running back with one of their first three picks may not be the best idea.

They have much more glaring holes on the roster, but Charbonnet is a talented player who could contribute for the next four years. He’s a swift-footed big man who runs hard between the tackles, making him a nice complement to what the Rams have with Akers.

From Kiper:

Check out the Rams’ running back depth chart. Does that fire you up? Charbonnet might not break off many 50-yard runs in the NFL, but he can break tackles. He also has some potential as a pass-catcher. And he can stay local in this scenario.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire