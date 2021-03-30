Rams add road game vs. Ravens as NFL season expands to 17 games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Klein
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes the ball during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
With a 17-game schedule approved for the upcoming season, the Rams added a road game against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Two years ago, the Rams could not slow down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was on his way to an NFL most valuable player award.

The Rams will get another shot at Jackson and the Ravens in the upcoming season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that a 17th game has been added to the 2021 schedule, and the Rams will play the Ravens in Baltimore at a date to be determined. The NFL historically releases dates, kickoff times and broadcast information in April, though last year it was released in May.

The NFL matched the NFC West with the AFC North for the 17th game. Matchups were based on order of finish within the division in 2020. The Rams and Ravens finished second in their respective divisions. Next season, NFC teams will get the extra home game.

In 2019, Jackson passed for five touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards in a 45-6 victory over the Rams at the Coliseum.

The Rams will play home games this season against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

In addition to the game at Baltimore, the Rams play road games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams to visit Ravens in 2021: Everything to know about the 17-game schedule

    The Rams will play nine regular-season road games in 2021, with the extra game coming against the Ravens.

  • Ravens add game against Los Angeles Rams as part of 17-game schedule

    The NFL expanded its regular season, and the Ravens know who they'll be hosting.

  • Steelers revised 2021 schedule as NFL approves 17-game season

    In what has rumored to be true for nearly a year, the NFL officially approved a 17-game season starting in 2021.

  • 17-game NFL season could break these Ravens records

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of these Ravens' single-season records are likely to be broken?

  • John Johnson had ‘a little hope’ Rams would re-sign him but felt they’d move on

    John Johnson was one of the Rams' top free agents this offseason, but they opted to re-sign Leonard Floyd instead.

  • Rams had 2nd pre-draft meeting with CB Asante Samuel Jr.

    Asante Samuel Jr. has become a legitimate target for the Rams in the second round, showing plenty of interest in the FSU CB.

  • If Rams don’t re-sign Austin Blythe, what are their options at center?

    Austin Blythe is still a free agent, but the Rams don't seem to be rushing to re-sign him.

  • Justin Fields on holding second Pro Day: I’ll show I do same thing everyday

    Quarterback Justin Fields was the star attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday and he’s ready to do it again. At a Monday press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d be in Alabama on Tuesday but that Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout before the draft and that he [more]

  • Cardinals get 9th road game in new 2021 17-game schedule

    The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cleveland Browns on the road with the NFL's new 17-game schedule in 2021.

  • Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Mac Jones' Pro Day and didn't look all that impressed with one of the Alabama QB's throws.

  • NFL officially adds a 17th game to the schedule as Eagles will face the Jets in 2021

    The NFL has added a 17th game to the schedule, removing one preseason game as the Eagles will face the New York Jets in 2021.

  • 17-game NFL season will thankfully shatter this Bears record

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, this Bears' single-season records is likely to be broken.

  • NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games

    The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and planning to have full stadiums for those games. America’s most popular sport also will provide more content for the broadcast partners who soon will be spending a total of about $10 billion a year on rights fees. Team owners at a virtual meeting on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Mike Tyson's third fight with Evander Holyfield is off ... again

    Tyson's representatives reportedly said the boxer misspoke when saying the fight "is on."

  • Report: Dennis Schroder rejected four-year, $84M contract extension from Lakers

    Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.