Rams add punter Brock Miller to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams are set at punter with Riley Dixon, but they are adding another punter to their practice squad. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Rams have added veteran Brock Miller to their practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Practice Squad P Brock Miller — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 28, 2022

Miller was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah in the 2014 NFL draft. The veteran punter has spent time with the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Giants, along with a stint in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.

Despite being in the NFL since 2014, Miller has yet to record a single punt in his career. Considering that Dixon has been solid for the Rams this season, Miller likely won’t see much action unless an injury occurs.

