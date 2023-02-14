Rams add pass rusher, athletic safety in new 3-round mock draft

The Rams can go a lot of different ways in the first three rounds of the draft this year. Just about every offensive and defensive position could be addressed at No. 36 and 69, making this a very interesting draft for Les Snead and Sean McVay.

Even though the defense was the strength of the team in 2022, that could be the direction Los Angeles goes in Rounds 2 and 3. That’s how NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees it playing out in his latest mock draft, which goes three rounds deep. He went with a familiar pick for the Rams in Round 2, adding some pass-rush help, before turning his attention to the secondary with a big, athletic safety in the third round.

Here’s a look at who he has the Rams taking.

36. Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

Smith has become a popular pick for the Rams in mock drafts, and it’s not hard to see why. He could be the top pass rusher available at No. 36 when the Rams eventually go on the clock and would make a lot of sense, given their need at outside linebacker.

Pairing him with fellow former Bulldog Leonard Floyd would give the Rams some juice off the edge, and he should be an upgrade over the lack of production they got out of Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis a season ago.

Smith had 12.5 sacks and 20 tackles for a loss in three seasons at Georgia.

69. JL Skinner III, S, Boise State

Skinner is a fun prospect to watch because he’s such a massive safety at 6-foot-4, but he also has the athleticism to succeed in coverage. He’s not going to be someone who plays a single-high role, which is what the Rams could really use, but he excels in the box.

He could replace Taylor Rapp or Nick Scott if either one of them leaves in free agency, lining up next to Jordan Fuller as one of the starters in 2023. Last season, Skinner had four interceptions and 65 total tackles after recording two picks and 92 tackles (7 for a loss) in 2021.

