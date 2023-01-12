Rams add pass-rush help in early 2-round mock draft

If 2022 told us anything about the Los Angeles Rams, it’s that this roster has a lot of holes. The offensive line is a huge need this offseason, but the pass rush is right up there, too.

Unfortunately, the Rams won’t have a first-round pick to address those two spots, but they will be picking near the top of the second round. In a new two-round mock draft from Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has the Rams bolstering their pass rush with a two-time national champion.

He mocked Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith to the Rams at No. 36 overall. Smith spent four years with the Bulldogs but he never recorded more than 4.5 sacks in a season. He did finish his career with 12.5 in 38 games played, as well as 20 tackles for a loss, making an impact for Georgia since he was a freshman.

This past season, he had seven tackles for a loss and three sacks after recording eight and 4.5, respectively, in 2021. He also had three forced fumbles in his 2021 season.

The Rams have one former Bulldog already on the roster and under contract in 2023 with Leonard Floyd, but adding another would be a plus – especially after seeing how little production the Rams got out of their edge rushers this season.

They cannot go into next season with Floyd and Michael Hoecht as their starters, so look for them to add some help in the draft and possibly free agency.

