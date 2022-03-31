Rams add more star power by landing ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams are adding even more star power after their Super Bowl run.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and eight-time Pro Bowl selection agreed Thursday to terms with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced. According to multiple reports, the two sides agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract worth up to $65 million.

Wagner, 31, was released by the Seahawks on March 9 in a cost-cutting move. He was in the final year of his deal and set to have a a $20.35 million cap hit.

After spending 10 years in Seattle, Wagner, a Los Angeles native, now will join one of his former team's primary rivals in the defending champion Rams. He joins wide receiver Allen Robinson as one of the team's marquee free-agent acquisitions. Los Angeles, however, lost star pass rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills and left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement. The Rams also traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.

Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

In 2021, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles despite missing nearly two full games to end the season due to a knee sprain.

Wagner should pair with 2021 third-round pick Ernest Jones to start at inside linebacker in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' scheme.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bobby Wagner, Rams agree to five-year, $50 million contract