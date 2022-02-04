Rams add Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth to injury report

The Rams added two players to their practice report Friday, their first non-walkthrough practice of the week.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice because of a shoulder injury, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth was out with a quadriceps injury. The Rams had to give an injury designation as if they were playing this week, and they listed both as questionable.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest), running back Cam Akers (shoulder), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and defensive back Grant Haley (quadriceps) remained out of practice.

Receiver Van Jefferson (knee) was out of practice Friday after being estimated as limited on the other two practice reports of the week.

Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) was a full participant and good to go for the Super Bowl.

Based on the team’s status report, Noteboom and Higbee are the furthest away from returning. The Rams listed both as doubtful to play if the game was this Sunday.

