Rams add G Wyatt Davis, LB Justin Hilliard in PFF 3-round mock draft

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
One could argue the Rams’ biggest need in the draft is at center, where they currently don’t have a proven starter. They need help at other positions, too, but center might be their biggest hole on the roster.

There are two ways the Rams could address that spot: They could draft a center or they can add a guard and move Austin Corbett to center. Pro Football Focus opted for the second route in its three-round mock draft.

PFF has the Rams taking the following players at No. 57, 88 and 103.

  • 57. Ohio State G Wyatt Davis

  • 88. Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard

  • 103. BYU DL Khyiris Tonga

Here’s what Seth Galina wrote about the selection of Davis, mentioning his success in pass protection and on outside-zone running plays.

The Ohio State offensive line had massive communication issues last season on the inside. You don’t like seeing that, especially with the veteran Wyatt Davis there, but that shouldn’t affect how teams view him. He has the potential to be a new wave of guard with his athleticism, balance and toughness. He’s a technical player who rarely loses and would be a great fit in L.A. He allowed just three sacks and one hit across 691 pass-blocking snaps over the last two seasons while earning an 84.1 PFF grade on outside-zone running plays.

Hilliard feels like a reach at No. 88, and even though the Rams need help at linebacker, they don’t seem desperate to add depth based on their pre-draft meetings. Galina points out that Hilliard had a grade above 80.0 last season in both coverage and against the run, so he’s a well-rounded linebacker.

Tonga is a massive 6-foot-4, 322-pound defensive lineman who doesn’t necessarily fit the Rams’ need for a 5-technique in Michael Brockers’ spot. He’s more of a nose tackle, where the Rams already have Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines and even A’Shawn Robinson – though Robinson or Joseph-Day could play defensive end.

This haul would likely leave fans somewhat disappointed, especially with no true help coming at center, edge rusher or cornerback.

List

Rams 7-round mock draft: Trading back from No. 57 nets LA extra 3rd-rounder

