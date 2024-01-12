Rams add Bobby Brown to practice report, list him as questionable with illness

The Rams added nose tackle Bobby Brown to the practice report Friday and list him as questionable to play in Sunday Night Football.

Brown has an illness that kept him out of practice.

Coach Sean McVay already had announced the team's list of players with designations earlier in the day, and the practice report made official the other five players with questionable designations.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder), right guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), safety Jordan Fuller (ankle), linebacker Troy Reeder (knee), and tackle Joe Noteboom (foot) are the other players with an injury designation.

Fuller was the only one not to practice at all this week as Reeder and Noteboom returned as limited participants. Dotson and Higbee were limited in all three practices of the week.