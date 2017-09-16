Rams add Aaron Donald to active roster ahead of Sunday start

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald walks on the field during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Donald has been officially ruled out of the Rams season opener. Donald has stayed away from the Rams since offseason team activities in May, demanding a new contract after three standout NFL seasons. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- Aaron Donald is set to play his first game since ending his holdout from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams moved Donald from the exempt list to the active roster Saturday, clearing the way for the All-Pro defensive lineman to start Sunday against Washington.

Donald returned to the Rams one week ago, ending his four-month holdout after failing to get a new deal. He is under contract through 2018.

Donald didn't miss a game while making the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He didn't play in the Rams' 46-9 victory over Indianapolis last Sunday.

Los Angeles (1-0) also signed cornerback Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster and waived offensive lineman Aaron Neary.

