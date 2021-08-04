Rams activate WR Tutu Atwell from reserve/COVID-19 list

Not long after reporting to training camp, rookie receiver Tutu Atwell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Rams. He remained sidelined for 10 days, but on Wednesday, he was finally activated.

That means he’s able to practice for the first time, which is great news for the rookie. But don’t expect him to be unleashed on Wednesday when the Rams take the field. Sean McVay said the team will be smart with him, which likely means he’ll be limited to individual work and conditioning before participating in team drills.

“We’ll be smart with how we bring Tutu back into the practice rhythm and routine,” McVay said Tuesday. “We’re not just going to throw him right back into it. He’s been sitting in his hotel room for the last 10 days not doing anything, be interested to see how much he weighs right now.”

Atwell was drafted by the Rams at No. 57 overall in this year’s draft out of Louisville, giving Matthew Stafford yet another weapon on offense. He’s buried on the depth chart right now, however, below Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson.