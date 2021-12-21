The Rams will have another key player back in time for Tuesday’s game against the Seahawks.

Los Angeles announced that edge rusher Von Miller has been activated off the club’s COVID-19 list. That means Miller will be able to play in the postponed matchup.

Miller went on the Rams’ COVID-19 reserve on Dec. 16, a few days before the scheduled kickoff between L.A. and Seattle. Since the Rams traded for him on Nov. 1, Miller has appeared in four games. He’s recorded 13 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a QB hit, and a pass breakup.

While Los Angeles also activated linebacker Christian Rozeboom off of the COVID-19 list, the club won’t have starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee, or safety Jordan Fuller for Tuesday’s game. Backup right tackle Joe Noteboom also remains on the COVID-19 list, which could make for some challenging matchups along the right side of Los Angeles’ offense.

Additionally, the Rams have also activated running back Jake Funk and linebacker Travin Howard off of injured reserve. And the club has elevated defensive backs Grant Haley and Damarious Randall as COVID-19 replacements.

Rams activate Von Miller off COVID-19 list for Tuesday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk