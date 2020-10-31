The Rams activated defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson from the non-football injury list Friday. When Robinson went on the list Aug. 9, it was due to a cardiovascular condition, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reported at the time.

The Rams became aware of the condition during the standard medical process when training camp began.

Rams coach Sean McVay did not get into specifics about Robinson’s condition then, nor would he divulge more Friday.

“I’d like to keep it where we kind of just discussed prior,” McVay said. “He’s in a good place now. He’s feeling good. He’s healthy, and that’s what we’re excited about right now.”

Robinson, who returned to practice last week, signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Rams in March after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Lions. His Rams’ debut could come Sunday or the team could wait until after the bye, McVay said.

“He’s going to add big-time depth to the front,” McVay said. “He has versatility across the front, physicality, athleticism. So, he’s a guy that can really play all across the interior of your defensive line. He can play in all personnel groupings, not exclusive to base or some of your sub-rush packages and that was what we liked so much about him. That’s why he was such a big-time player for the Lions. It’s why he was a big-time player coming out of Alabama, and why we’re excited to add him to the mix with the special group that we already have.”

Robinson appeared in 58 games with 37 starts over his four years with the Lions, recording 172 tackles, with 5.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Robinson was a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016.

Rams activate A’Shawn Robinson from non-football injury list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk