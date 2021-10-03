Rams activate Ogbonnia Okoronkwo off IR, make 3 other roster moves

After missing the first three games of the season with a stinger, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will make his return to the field on Sunday against the Cardinals. The Los Angeles Rams officially activated him off injured reserve ahead of their Week 4 game after he got in a full week of practice.

To make room for him, the Rams waived safety J.R. Reed, opening up a spot on the 53-man roster for Okoronkwo. The team also promoted running back Buddy Howell and edge rusher Justin Lawler from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Neither Howell nor Lawler will take up a roster spot as it’s a temporary one-week promotion. The NFL allows each team to elevate two players per week.

Okoronwko’s return comes at a perfect time after Justin Hollins suffered a torn pec in Week 3, which will force him to miss 8-10 weeks on injured reserve. Okoronkwo will compete for reps with Terrell Lewis opposite Leonard Floyd.